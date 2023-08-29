Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and United States officials have discussed bilateral relations and regional developments at a meeting in Türkiye.

The officials also discussed energy and infrastructure in the meeting at the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The US delegation was led by Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure Amos J. Hochstein and US Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake, Kilic said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"During the meeting, we discussed bilateral relations, regional, as well as energy and infrastructure issues," he added.

Kilic recently met members of the US House of Representatives, Joe Wilson, Dean Phillips and Victoria Spartz, at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The relations between Ankara and Washington have been strained in recent years due to US cooperation with the terrorist group YPG/PKK in Syria, and its failure to extradite the wanted ringleader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Disagreements over Türkiye’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defence system and Washington's sanctions on Ankara have also been causing tensions.