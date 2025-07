Mete Gazoz: Archery World champion from Türkiye

Dive into the story of Mete Gazoz, the Turkish archer who clinched Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2020 and dominated the 2023 World Archery Championships. Discover how he secured Türkye's first-ever recurve gold medal, solidifying his status as a global archery icon. Subscribe for more on Mete Gazoz's incredible journey! #MeteGazoz