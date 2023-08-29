Court orders Imran Khan to be released, graft conviction suspended

A top court in Pakistan has suspended the prison sentence imposed on Imran Khan, just a few weeks ago. He has been behind bars since August 5th, when he began a three year sentence for selling state gifts when he was Prime Minister. The court has ordered his release on bail but other pending charges mean that for now he remains in detention. Kamran Yousaf reports from Islamabad.