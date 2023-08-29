August 29, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Farmers struggle with drought in Sri Lanka amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka's economy is trying to recover from its worst financial crisis in decades. Now a drought is threatening the country's summer rice harvest which could make things worse. A three billion dollar bailout from the IMF has helped it slowly stabilize since March. But before the country's agriculture sector could recover from sky-rocketing prices - the rains failed. Sena Seylan reports.
Sri Lanka's Drought Crisis / Others
