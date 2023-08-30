WORLD
US calls for 'timely, fair election' in Pakistan
Senior American diplomat Victoria Nuland raises the issue of elections and discusses bilateral ties in talks with Pakistani FM Jalil Abbas Jilani, US State Department says.
August 30, 2023

Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland has spoken with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed the importance of "timely, free and fair elections" in the South Asian nation, the US State Department said.

"Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed the importance of timely, free and fair elections in a manner consistent with Pakistan's laws and constitution," the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement also said they both discussed "broadening and deepening the US-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concern, including Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and continued engagement with the IMF."

Pakistani politics has been in a crisis for over a year, with former prime minister Imran Khan — who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence last year — being at the centre of it.

Khan blamed the United States and Pakistan's military for his ousting.

Both Washington and the military have denied his claims.

The State Department statement on the call between Nuland and Jilani made no mention of Khan.

A Pakistani high court on Tuesday suspended Khans sentence on corruption charges, but he will remain behind bars as a judge had already ordered his detention in another case.

The conviction of Khan, who remains Pakistan's most popular leader according to opinion polls, has also barred him from contesting elections for five years.

RelatedPakistan court suspends ex-PM Imran Khan's graft conviction

Election delayed?

Pakistan swore in a caretaker cabinet under interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in mid-August, tasking it with running the country until fresh elections, which may be delayed beyond November as constituency boundaries are redrawn.

The caretaker cabinet's top job will be to lead Pakistan towards economic stabilisation, with the $350 billion economy treading a narrow recovery path after getting a last-minute $3 billion bailout deal from the International Monetary Fund [IMF], averting a sovereign debt default.

The election commission earlier this month said new constituencies based on the latest census would be finalised by December 14.

After that, the commission will confirm an election date.

Political analysts said that if the caretaker set-up stretches beyond its constitutional tenure, a prolonged period without an elected government would allow the military, which has ruled directly for more than three decades of the country's 76-year existence, to consolidate control.

RelatedPakistan ex-PM Imran Khan acquitted in murder case - lawyer
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
