Transcript: Gabon military announcing 'end of regime'
A group of Gabonese officers and soldiers appeared on television Wednesday announcing they were "putting an end to the regime" and cancelling the results of a recent election.
Election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term [Photo: AFP] / AFP
August 30, 2023

Here is a translation of the statement from French, which was read out by one of the officers on Gabon 24 television channel:

"Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace.

"Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.

"We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of 26 August 2023 did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.

"Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos.

"Today, 30 August 2023, we - the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions' protection - have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime.

"To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled.

"The borders are closed until further notice.

"All the institutions of the Republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

"We call for calm and serenity from the public, the communities of sister countries settled in Gabon, and the Gabonese diaspora.

"We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon's commitments to the national and international community.

"People of Gabon, we are finally on the road to happiness.

"May God and the spirits of our ancestors bless Gabon. Honour and loyalty to our homeland.

"Thank you."

SOURCE:AFP
