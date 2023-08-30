TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan vows to increase deterrence capabilities of Turkish Armed Forces
"There cannot be a strong Türkiye without a strong army," says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stressing that the country is already at the "top league" in terms of military capabilities.
Erdogan vows to increase deterrence capabilities of Turkish Armed Forces
Touching on the Türkiye's indigenous fighter jet KAAN, Erdogan expressed hope that the aircraft will take off before the end of 2023. / Photo: AA
August 30, 2023

Strengthening the Turkish Armed Forces is a must for Türkiye to be a powerful country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Increasing the deterrence of the Turkish Armed Forces constitutes a necessity for our country rather than a choice," Erdogan said on Wednesday, addressing a graduation ceremony at the Army War College in the capital Ankara.

The president also marked the 101st anniversary of the country's Victory Day, which the ceremony on August 30 coincided with, marking the defeat of occupying Greek troops against Turkish forces led by Türkiye's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in the Battle of Dumlupinar.

"We know very well from our bitter experiences that there cannot be a strong Türkiye without a strong army," Erdogan said.

The president stressed that is indispensable to have a strong, modern, and disciplined army with high deterrence.

"We have taken many historical steps that will strengthen our army. We literally wrote an epic in the field of defence industry," Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye has been elevated to the "top league" in terms of military capabilities.

He emphasised that Türkiye reduced its dependence on foreign defence products from 80 percent to 20 percent, and its export of defence products are expected to cross a six billion dollar mark this year

"Hopefully, we will soon come to the point of selling air defence systems to those who refuse to give us air defence systems on unfounded excuses," the president said.

Touching on the Türkiye's indigenous fighter jet KAAN, Erdogan expressed hope that the aircraft will take off before the end of 2023.

RelatedTurkish nation would not let a shadow be cast on its independence – Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us