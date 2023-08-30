August 30, 2023
Hurricane moving inland towards Georgia, loses its strength
Hurricane Idalia is bringing the threat of catastrophic flooding to Georgia after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm brought maximum sustained winds of almost 200 kilometers per hour and a state of emergency has been issued across four states. Thousands have been forced to flee their homes and many more are now without power. Yasmine El-Sawabi reports.
