WORLD
3 MIN READ
Who is the general named as Gabon's transition leader?
General Brice Oligui Nguema, named Gabon's new leader following a coup, served the central African country's longtime strongman before turning on his son in Wednesday's military takeover.
Who is the general named as Gabon's transition leader?
Held aloft triumphantly by his troops following the announcement of the coup that ended 55 years of rule by the Bongo family, Nguema is experienced and popular among his peers. / Photo: Reuters
August 30, 2023

Gabon's military junta has named General Brice Oligui Nguema as transition leader following the apparent ouster of President Ali Bongo.

Here are some facts about him.

Background

Nguema is from Gabon's south-easternmost province of Haut-Ogooue, which borders the Republic of Congo.

Bongo is also from the same part of the country.

He replaced Bongo's stepbrother as head of Gabon's Republican Guard in October 2019.

The elite force is in charge of protecting the president, his family and other high-profile figures.

Anti-corruption mandate

Shortly after he took on the new role in 2019, Nguema launched an operation named "clean hands" to crack down on alleged state-led embezzlement.

RelatedGabon junta names new transitional leader as Bongo seeks int'l help
RelatedHow the world is reacting to the Gabon coup

Properties in US

Nguema was named in a 2020 investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, a global network of investigative journalists, which alleged that some members of the Bongo family and their inner circle purchased expensive property in the United States with stashes of cash.

The Bongo family has ruled oil-rich Gabon for over half a century.

None of the accused replied to requests for comment.

RelatedGabon's president calls on citizens to 'make noise' after coup attempt

Reason behind coup

While Nguema himself has not read out any statements, he was among the officers who first announced the coup.

The group, which calls itself the Committee of Transition and the Restoration of Institutions, said the August 26 election was not credible and that Gabon faced a "severe institutional, political, economic, and social crisis."

In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Wednesday, Nguema said people in Gabon were frustrated with their government.

He noted Bongo's ill health following a stroke in 2018 and said the president's run for a third term breached the constitution.

"Everyone talks about this, but no one takes responsibility," he said. "So the army decided to turn the page."

RelatedTranscript: Gabon military announcing 'end of regime'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us