WORLD
3 MIN READ
US okays military aid to Taiwan under programme used for sovereign states
FMF, largest military assistance account managed by State Department, provides primarily grant assistance to foreign governments for the purchase of US defence equipment and military training.
US okays military aid to Taiwan under programme used for sovereign states
A soldier launches a US-made TOW 2A missile during a live fire drill in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 3, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 30, 2023

US President Joe Biden's administration has approved a military transfer to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing, or FMF, programme normally used for sovereign states, according to a notification sent to Congress.

The notification, which was seen by the Reuters news agency on Wednesday, informs congressional committees of the State Department's intention to obligate up to $80 million in FMF funds in support of Taiwan.

"FMF will be used to strengthen Taiwan's self-defense capabilities through joint and combined defense capability and enhanced maritime domain awareness and maritime security capability," the notification said.

The Taiwan notification was first reported by the Associated Press.

Representative Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was glad the administration was "finally" providing FMF to Taiwan.

"These weapons will not only help Taiwan and protect other democracies in the region, but also strengthen the US deterrence posture and ensure our national security from an increasingly aggressive CCP [Chinese Communist Party]," McCaul said in a statement.

Ire of Beijing

FMF, the largest military assistance account managed by the State Department, provides primarily grant assistance to foreign governments for the purchase of US defence equipment and military training under the Foreign Military Sales programme.

A State Department official confirmed the notification to Congress and said the decision to provide Taiwan with the FMF assistance did not reflect any change in US policy.

The move is nonetheless expected to raise the ire of Beijing.

Beijing says the island is its breakaway province, and warns against any forms of "official exchanges" between Washington and Taipei.

China has complained previously to the United States about military aid to the island. Its Defence Ministry has said the US military must stop all forms of "military collusion" with the island.

The United States, Taiwan's most important arms supplier, last month announced a Taiwan weapons aid package worth up to $345 million.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us