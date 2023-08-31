WORLD
What affects Niger’s security fundamentally affects the security of neighboring Burkina Faso, says defense minister.
The military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have declared their strong backing for the military administration in Niger. ​​​​​​​​[Photo: AFP] / AFP
August 31, 2023

Burkina Faso’s Cabinet has given the government the green light to send troops to help defend neighbouring Niger, where the military deposed President Mohamed Bazoum about a month ago.

A Cabinet statement late Wednesday said the government was allowed to deploy a military contingent to Niger “in line with our country's strategic commitments.”

“Without warmongering, it must be noted that this commitment is made to prevent and in the best interest of our fight against terrorism, a deep aspiration of the Burkinabe people,” said Defense Minister Colonel Maj. Kassoum Coulibaly.

“What affects Niger’s security fundamentally affects the security of Burkina Faso.”

Last week, Niger’s military administration authorised troops from neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso to intercede on their side “in the event of aggression” following threats of military intervention by a West African bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) force seeking to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted Bazoum.

The military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have declared their strong backing for the military administration in Niger. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

