Hurricane weakens to tropical storm after slamming into Florida
Hurricane Idalia has left a trail of destruction in the American state of Florida. Homes and businesses have been flooded and power lines brought down. President Biden says the climate crisis is having an increasing impact on people's lives. According to the government's own figures, almost 500 people died from weather-related disasters last year, with structural damages costing 165 billion dollars. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
August 31, 2023
