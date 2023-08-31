General Brice Oligui Nguema named transitional president

Gabon has become the latest African nation to have its president deposed by a military coup. Ali Bongo is under house arrest and his cousin, the former head of the presidential guard has been named interim leader. There's regional and international concern, but domestically, many are happy that more than 50 years of rule by the same family have come to an end. Julide Ayger reports.