More than 3 million people internally displaced due to conflict in Sudan

Four years after a coup deposed President Omar al Bashir, Sudan is nominally led by a body known as the Transitional Sovereignty Council. Its chairperson is General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the army whose forces have been fighting the RSF paramilitary since April. Wasim Esasoglu reports on the growing humanitarian crisis in Sudan.