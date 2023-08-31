August 31, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
More than 3 million people internally displaced due to conflict in Sudan
Four years after a coup deposed President Omar al Bashir, Sudan is nominally led by a body known as the Transitional Sovereignty Council. Its chairperson is General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the army whose forces have been fighting the RSF paramilitary since April. Wasim Esasoglu reports on the growing humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
More than 3 million people internally displaced due to conflict in Sudan / TRT World
