Türkiye's economy grows 3.8% year-on-year in Q2

Turkiye's GDP rose more than economists expected in the second quarter. Gross domestic product grew 3.8% year over year, and 3.5% quarter over quarter. Growth was mainly driven by consumption, with household spending remaining elevated through May thanks to heavy pre-election spending by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Retail sales remained high, while industrial and exports slowed. Industrial production still shows limited recovery from February's devastating earthquakes.