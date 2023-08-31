August 31, 2023
Dozens dead after fire engulfs a multi-storey building
More than 73 people have been killed and scores injured in a fire in South Africa's largest city Johannesburg. The blaze has been extinguished, but emergency crews are continuing to recover bodies. The fire engulfed a five-storey building. It's on track to become one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years. Shoaib Hasan has the latest..
