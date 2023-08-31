TÜRKİYE
Türkiye could see power generation from nuclear plant sooner than planned
After completing all four units, the country's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu will be able to generate 35 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.
Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant's first unit is expected to start electricity generation in 2025. / Photo: AA Archive
August 31, 2023

Electricity generation from Türkiye's first nuclear power plant could be sooner than initially planned, Akkuyu Nuclear Deputy Construction Director Dmitry Romanets has told reporters.

According to the intergovernmental agreement between Türkiye and Russia, the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is expected to start electricity generation in 2025, seven years after the construction license for the first power unit was obtained.

Romanets, however, stated on Thursday at Türkiye's largest technology and aerospace event Teknofest that they are working to speed up the timeline within the framework of safety regulations.

"For the first unit, installation of technological equipment and related equipment in the turbine and pump buildings will be completed towards the end of the year," Romanets said, adding that the next stage will be to start power generation via the first unit.

After technological equipment installations, "we will proceed to the start-up and commissioning phase of the first unit," he said.

Various stages of construction are carried out on the next three units concurrently, Romanets underlined, adding that once the first unit is active, each of the remaining units will come online one year apart.

The power plant, located in the Gulnar district of Türkiye's southern province of Mersin, will have a power generation capacity of 35 billion kilowatt-hours upon completing all four units.

RelatedTürkiye officially gains nuclear status with Akkuyu power plant: Erdogan

Nuclear industry

Romanets noted that a new industry was created in Türkiye during the construction of Akkuyu NPP.

Turkish manufacturers are now in a position to make materials required for nuclear power plants, not only to be used in Türkiye but also to export abroad, he underlined.

Stating that energy produced from a nuclear plant is stable, clean and environmentally friendly, Romanets said, "Considering these important issues, I think Türkiye needs a second and third nuclear power plant. Of course, this is my personal opinion. I would like us to build the second and third power plants in Türkiye as well."

Romanets emphasised that several factors, including seismic research, were considered while selecting the Akkuyu area for Türkiye's first nuclear power station. He also said numerous reports were produced as a result of these studies.

Reminding that Teknofest is a good organisation to introduce nuclear power, Romanets said: "Those who work in the nuclear industry are committed to their profession. The story of some of those who have chosen this profession begins from their childhood. Knowing the importance of this, we organise tours, especially to the Akkuyu field for children."

SOURCE:AA
