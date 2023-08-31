Türkiye is a nation whose star shines as a symbol of stability in a region rife with wars and tensions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remarked.

"Our region, once a competition arena for great powers a century ago, continues to be the backdrop for similar struggles in the present day," Erdogan said on Thursday during a commencement ceremony at the Naval Academy Command in Istanbul's Tuzla district.

“In an equation characterised by escalating chaos and uncertainty, Türkiye distinguishes itself through its military, diplomatic, economic, and political manoeuvres,” he noted.

The president underlined that just two decades ago, Türkiye’s national defence and defence industry relied on domestic sources for only 20 percent of its components. That figure has now risen to 80 percent, demonstrating a remarkable shift toward self-sufficiency.

Underlying that the international community acknowledges Türkiye’s superiority in armed and unarmed drones, Erdogan said: “In warship technology, Türkiye is one of the 10 countries that can design, develop, build, and maintain their own ships.”

Anti-terror operations

Regarding Türkiye's anti-terror operations across its border, Erdogan said: “Türkiye prevented the establishment of a terrorist state on its borders with its military operations in northern Syria.”

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the UK, US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

About Türkiye’s ongoing efforts for a lasting peace in Libya, Erdogan said: “By supporting the legitimate government in Libya, Türkiye both prevented the division of the country and guaranteed its rights in the Mediterranean.”

Solidarity with Azerbaijan, Turkish Cypriots

Touching on other regional issues, Erdogan said Türkiye has always stood by Azerbaijan in its rightful struggle to reclaim its occupied lands.

“Together with our Azerbaijani brothers, we ensured the liberation of Karabakh after nearly 30 years of persecution and occupation,” the president said.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement.

On the decades-long dispute in Cyprus between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, Erdogan said: “We have been defending to the end the rights and laws of our Turkish Cypriot brothers in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

“While we thwart any attempt that threatens our national security, we sincerely strive for the establishment of peace and stability in our region,” he added.

Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.