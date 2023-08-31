WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several troops killed in Pakistan as suicide bomber targets military convoy
The attack happened in Bannu, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, that killed at least nine soldiers and wounded 20 others.
Several troops killed in Pakistan as suicide bomber targets military convoy
Security forces have been patrolling the area to ensure civilian safety. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 31, 2023

A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle has targeted a security convoy in northwest Pakistan, killing at least nine soldiers and wounding 20 others, the military and three security officials said, a sign of increasing militant violence.

The attack happened on Thursday in Bannu, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. It said five soldiers were wounded in the attack.

However, security officials put the number of wounded persons at 20. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the record.

"The area has been cordoned by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," according to the Inter-Services Public Relations Department.

Security forces have been patrolling the area to ensure civilian safety.

There was no immediate claim from any group, but the suspicion is likely to fall on the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have stepped up attacks on security forces since 2022.

RelatedTTP-claimed bomb attack in Pakistan's northwest kills soldiers

Local Taliban

Dozens of security personnel have been killed in fighting and suicide bombings, mostly claimed by the TTP, an umbrella of militant groups in Pakistan, in recent months.

Authorities state that the insurgents have discovered sanctuaries and have even been openly residing in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which has also emboldened them; however, Kabul rejects this accusation.

There was no immediate comment from the army.

Bannu is located near the former militant stronghold of North Waziristan, which served as a base for insurgents until the army years ago announced that it had cleared the region of local and foreign militants.

Occasional attacks have continued, however, raising concerns that the TTP, are regrouping in the area.

RelatedWhat’s behind the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us