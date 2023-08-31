WORLD
2 MIN READ
Texas Supreme Court allows ban on subjecting minors to 'gender-affirmation'
Texas is one of at least 20 US states that have banned or restricted controversial medical procedures that critics argue result in child abuse and body mutilation.
Texas Supreme Court allows ban on subjecting minors to 'gender-affirmation'
Opponents of "gender-affirmation" say it results in child abuse, body mutilation and medical malpractice. / Others
August 31, 2023

The Texas Supreme Court has allowed a state law banning so-called "gender-affirmation" for minors, such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries, to take effect while it hears a legal challenge to the statute.

The ruling came on Thursday after a judge last Friday blocked the law in response to a challenge by the families of children and doctors.

The law is set to take effect on Friday.

The Texas Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state had filed the appeal to the Supreme Court, which automatically put the lower court's order on hold and allowed the law to take effect as scheduled.

"Texas kids are safer today because of the Supreme Court ruling," said Jonathan Covey, policy director of Texas Values, a conservative group that supported the law.

"Protecting children from harmful and dangerous gender transition surgeries and puberty blockers is in the best interests of the child and something we all agree on."

The families' lawyers asked the state's highest court for an emergency order again blocking the law while the appeal is heard, but the court rebuffed the request, without giving a reason.

Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed the law in June.

Texas is one of at least 20 states that have banned or restricted controversial "gender-affirmation" for minors.

RelatedWill you let your child go under the surgeon's knife for gender change?
RelatedMuslim parents protest against 'gender ideology' studies in Canada schools
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us