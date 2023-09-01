Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia for the first papal visit to the Asian nation, as he sent a message of "unity and peace" to neighbouring China in a bid to improve ties.

The 86-year-old pontiff's trip through Monday to the Buddhist-majority nation is a gesture of support for the tiny community of Catholics numbering about 1,400 -- but at the same time a strategic move to improve Vatican ties with neighbours China and Russia.

Francis, who arrived on Friday morning local time following a nine-hour journey from Rome, told journalists aboard the papal plane that the vast, sparsely populated country of Mongolia was one that "can be understood with the senses".

Asked by a journalist whether he found diplomacy difficult, the pope answered: "Sometimes you need a sense of humour."

The plane passed over Chinese airspace and the pontiff, following custom, sent a telegram to President Xi Jinping, bearing "greetings of good wishes" to him and the Chinese people.

"Assuring you of my prayers for the well-being of the nation, I invoke upon all of you the divine blessings of unity and peace," he wrote.

China and the Holy See do not have official ties.

Responding to the Pontiff's message, Beijing said it was keen to "strengthen mutual trust" with the Vatican.

"The blessings from the Vatican side reflect friendship and goodwill," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"China is ready to continue working with the Vatican side in the same direction to engage in constructive dialogue, enhance understanding, strengthen mutual trust and promote the process of improving relations between the two sides," Wang added.

A line of Mongolian honour guards in traditional blue, red and yellow attire greeted Franci s upon his arrival, along with foreign minister Batmunkh Battsetseg.

He then headed to the home of Bishop Giorgio Marengo, the Church's youngest Cardinal, where he was greeted by hundreds of followers waving and chanting "Love live the pope!"

The voyage is Francis' second to th e region in a year after a September trip to Kazakhstan, underscoring the geopolitical importance of the sensitive area.

The visit -- Francis' 43rd voyage in his decade as head of the Catholic Church -- is also crucial in keeping the door open for improved Vatican ties with Beijing and Moscow, which have yet to offer the Pope an invitation.

After a day of rest, the pontiff's itinerary Saturday includes a welcome ceremony, meetings with President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, and a first address to authorities, diplomats and members of civil society.

Pilgrims from nearby countries are expected at the mass, according to the Vatican, including from Russia, China, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.