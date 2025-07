Billionaire's bid to remake Mumbai slum spurs doubts

You may be familiar with the Dharavi slum in Mumbai, thanks to the blockbuster film, Slumdog Millionaire. More than a decade after the film's release, Dharavi is poised for a makeover funded by billionaire Gautam Adani. While Adani stands to make major gains, residents aren't sure the same can be said for them. Priyanka Navani reports.