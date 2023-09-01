WORLD
3 MIN READ
US lawmaker declares 'obligation' to fulfil Taiwan's arms sales
Taipei has been complaining of delays in weapon deliveries, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers turned supplies to Ukraine.
US lawmaker declares 'obligation' to fulfil Taiwan's arms sales
US Representative Rob Wittman visits Taipei. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 1, 2023

The United States has an "obligation" to fill its backlog of arms sales to Taiwan and there is a bipartisan effort to ensure this happens, a US lawmaker said, as the island's defence ministry pushed for solutions from Washington.

Taiwan has since last year complained of delays to US weapon deliveries, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers turned supplies to Ukraine as it battles Russian forces. The issue has concerned some US lawmakers and officials too.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal relations with Taiwan - which China claims as its own - but it's the most important international supporter and arms supplier of the island.

As Beijing has become more assertive, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has pushed defence reforms to make the military more mobile and harder to attack, seeking to turn the island into what US officials call a "porcupine", and she has promoted self-reliance.

Meeting Tsai at the presidential office in Taipei, Rob Wittman, vice chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said Taiwan was making an "incredible effort" for its own defence, such as extending conscription.

"We have an obligation to make sure that we fill the backlog of foreign military sales that exist now between our countries," said Wittman, who also sits on the House select committee on China.

"I can tell you that members of the House on both sides of the aisle are focused on making sure this $19 billion backlog in foreign military sales gets fulfilled."

'Resolution Reaction'

Taiwan's defence ministry, in a report to parliament on its ongoing five-year planning review, calls for solutions to the delivery problems.

"For weapons and equipment that cannot be delivered on schedule, the United States is requested to take the initiative to contact other suppliers or allies to help our country obtain equipment for combat power immediately."

The ministry said it will propose "multiple ways" to the United States to obtain weapons.

In its latest notification of arms sales last week, the United States approved a possible $500 million sale to Taiwan of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other equipment.

The ministry said its "primary goal" is to improve asymmetric defence combat power by improving its long-range, precision, unmanned, manoeuvrable and artificial intelligence capabilities.

RelatedAs China 'breaches' median line, Taiwan claims increase in tension
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us