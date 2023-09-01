Azerbaijan has said that three of its servicemen were injured in clashes with Armenian forces in the country’s Kalbajar district.

"On the morning of September 1, the units of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Zod of the Basarkechar district launched an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) attack against the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the territory of the Kalbajar district," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said that two servicemen were injured due to the attack, indicating that Azerbaijani units are taking "decisive response measures" toward the mentioned region.

​Earlier, the Defense Ministry also reported clashes with Armenian forces in the same area, in which another Azerbaijani serviceman was injured.

The ministry said in a statement issued following the clashes that Armenia is escalating the situation in the region and that the Yerevan side is concentrating "additional combat equipment and manpower" toward its positions in the area.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning Armenia's actions, which it said were intended to "divert attention from the tense political and social situation in the country."

'Provocations'

"Responsibility for the provocations committed by Armenia falls entirely on this country," it said, adding that in order to prevent Armenia from such provocations," Azerbaijan will continue to take all necessary measures."

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement.

Despite ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement, tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia rose in recent months over the Lachin road, the only land route giving Armenia access to the Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint in April on the grounds of preventing the illegal transport of military arms and equipment to the region.