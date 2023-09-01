WORLD
Gabon opposition urges int'l powers to exert pressure on junta
The opposition hopes to get an invitation from the junta to discuss the country's transition plan but it had not received anything yet, a spokesperson from the main opposition group says.
The junta has not made its transition plans public. / Photo: Reuters
September 1, 2023

Gabon's main opposition group, Alternance 2023, has urged the international community to encourage the junta that overthrew President Ali Bongo this week to hand power back to civilians.

"We were happy that Ali Bongo was overthrown but ... we hope that the international community will stand up in favour of the Republic and the democratic order in Gabon by asking the military to give back the power to the civilians," Alexandra Pangha, spokesperson for Alternance 2023 leader Albert Ondo Ossa, told the BBC on Friday.

She said that the junta's plan to inaugurate General Brice Oligui Nguema as head of state on Monday was "absurd".

Pangha said the opposition hoped to get an invitation from the junta to discuss the Central African country's transition plan but said it had not received anything yet.

The junta has not made its transition plans public.

Fair, transparent elections

Alternance 2023 has said it wants a full vote count from Tuesday's election, which it said would show Ondo Ossa had won.

Gabon's election commission said after the election that Bongo had been re-elected with 64 percent of the vote, while Ondo Ossa secured almost 31 percent. Ballot counting was done without independent observers amid an internet blackout.

The African Union's Peace and Security Council demanded on Thursday that the military refrain from any interference in the political process and called for fair and transparent elections.

It said it will impose sanctions on the coup leaders if they do not return to barracks and restore constitutional order.

Arrests

Bongo was elected 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did little to share Gabon's oil and mining wealth.

Before being detained, the Bongos lived in a luxurious palace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. They own expensive cars and properties in France and the United States, often paid for in cash, according to a 2020 investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists.

Meanwhile, almost a third of the country's 2.3 million people live in poverty.

Military leaders ordered the arrest of several members of Bongo's cabinet early on Wednesday on accusations ranging from alleged embezzlement to narcotics trafficking.

State broadcaster Gabon 24 said on Thursday that duffel bags stuffed with cash wrapped in plastic have been confiscated from the homes of various officials. Its footage included a raid on the house of former cabinet director Ian Ghislain Ngoulou.

He told the channel that the money was part of Bongo's election fund.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
