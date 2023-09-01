TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Rule of law is Türkiye's red line: President Erdogan
"We will restart our initiatives to inculcate Turkish democracy with a new Constitution," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Rule of law is Türkiye's red line: President Erdogan
The incumbent Constitution was introduced after a military coup in 1980. Erdogan has repeatedly pushed for a new Constitution to be drafted under civilian rule. / Photo: AA
September 1, 2023

Türkiye will never compromise on the rule of law, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, announcing that his administration is working towards a new civilian constitution.

"The rule of law is our common goal and red line. It is our duty to prevent the reproaches from the society by raising the quality of justice services and increasing trust in the judiciary," Erdogan said on Friday at a ceremony in the capital Ankara marking the opening of the new judicial year.

No citizen should doubt that the courthouse is the door to justice, he added.

"For this reason, we can never compromise on the rule of law principle," the president said, stressing that Türkiye continues to introduce new judicial packages every year.

Following up on a pledge he made before being reelected this May, Erdogan reiterated his promise to introduce a new civilian Constitution for the country.

"Our promise to the nation will be a first-class Constitution that complements first-class democracy, economy, and freedoms. Our vision of the 'Century of Türkiye' will be strengthened with such a Constitution," Erdogan said.

"With the opening of parliament, we will restart our initiatives to inculcate Turkish democracy with a new Constitution," he added.

The incumbent Constitution was introduced after a military coup in 1980.

Erdogan has repeatedly pushed for a new Constitution to be drafted under civilian rule.

RelatedRepublic of Türkiye is now much stronger, says President Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us