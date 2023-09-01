WORLD
Türkiye and US Hold Largest Joint Military Drills in Seven Years
In the latest sign of warming ties between the US and Turkiye, the two NATO allies have held their largest joint military exercise in seven years. Leading the drills were the country's two largest naval vessels, the USS Gerald R. Ford and Turkiye's T-C-G Anadoulu. The exercise comes as Washington and Ankara continue to show signs of improved diplomatic relations this year, following a tense start to Joe Biden's presidency. That positive turn was on full display back in June, during President Erdogan's meeting with his US counterpart on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania. Erdogan's decision to back Sweden's bid to join NATO came as welcome news to the Americans. The US administration also reiterated its support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye. The two leaders are also expected to cross paths at the G20 summit later this month in New Delhi. Signs that the two allies could be seeing a wider rapprochement came after a rare visit by a US congressional team to Syria's pro-Turkish regions in the north. The decade-plus war in Syria has been a long running sticking point between Ankara and Washington. Guests: Sean Michael Cox Senior Adviser at Global Policy Institute Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah
September 1, 2023
