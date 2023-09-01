Why Is France Inserting Itself in Disputes Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia are boiling over again. Russian news reports say fresh border clashes have left at least two Armenian soldiers dead. The fighting is the latest in a string of skirmishes between the two neighbours over the Karabakh region. While Russia remains the main peacekeeping force, France has taken recent steps to insert itself into the long-running dispute. A move Baku has broadly criticised. On Thursday, Azerbaijan summoned France's ambassador, over French government comments regarding the Lachin Corridor - a strategic land route that links Karabakh to Armenia. The rebuke came on the heels of a visit by French officials, including the mayor of Paris, who traveled to the entrance of the Lachin Corridor, carrying humanitarian supplies. Azerbaijan called French attempts to transport goods without prior agreement, an attack on its sovereignty. Azerbaijan regained control of the region from Armenia in 2020 and recently set up checkpoints along the vital roadway, to prevent the illegal transport of weapons to the region. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Farid Shafiyev Chairperson at AIR Center