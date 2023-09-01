TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye following clashes between PKK, Arab tribes in Syria with concern
PKK/YPG continues "attempts to dominate Syrians by applying violence and pressure on them,” says Turkish Foreign Ministry following rocket attack that killed at least six people.
In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. / Photo: AA Archive
September 1, 2023

Türkiye has said it is closely following with “concern” recent clashes between the branches of PKK/YPG terror group and some Arab tribal elements in the countryside of Syria's eastern Deir Ezzorprovince.

“Recent development is the new manifestation of PKK’s attempts to dominate Syrians by applying violence and pressure on them and violating their basic human rights,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“We hope that true colours of PKK, seeking to cover up its aims and intention under the pretext of fight against Daesh/ISIS, will be seen by its supporters without further delay and without causing further suffering to the ancient peoples of the region, including the Syrian Kurds,” the ministry added.

The statement came after at least six people were killed and eight others were injured on Friday in northwestern Syria, in a rocket attack by the PKK/YPG terror organisation.

The terrorists, who continue to occupy northern parts of Manbij district, attacked a village in Jarablus, leading to the casualties.

Intense conflict in Deir Ezzor

Earlier in the day, local sources said Arab tribes in Jarablus launched an operation to completely clear the terrorist organisation, with the majority of it under the control of opposition forces and some parts occupied by the PKK/YPG terror outfit.

PKK/YPG terrorists were cleared from the area after the armed conflict.

Following that, the terrorist organisation, which continues its occupation in the northern parts of the Manbij district, launched the attack on the village in the Jarablus region that killed six people and injured eight others.

In response to the attack on civilians, Arab tribes used heavy weapons to target the PKK/YPG positions.

The armed conflict was intensifying with Arab tribes in the PKK/YPG-occupied area of Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
