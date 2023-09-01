WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ecuador hostage crisis ends as jail inmates free dozens of guards, officers
Authorities of six prisons say 50 guards and seven police officers were released and appeared to be in good health after they were taken hostage by inmates in six prisons.
Ecuador hostage crisis ends as jail inmates free dozens of guards, officers
Police officers gather outside the Turi prison in Cuenca, Ecuador. / Photo: AFP
September 1, 2023

Inmates in six Ecuadoran prisons have released the 50 guards and seven police officers who had been taken hostage in the latest spasm of narcotics-related mayhem, the state prison institute said.

The prison guards and police "were freed and are undergoing medical evaluation to verify their health status," the SNAI prison authority said on Friday, adding that all appeared to be in good health.

Authorities announced the hostage-takings on Thursday, but it remains unclear when the guards and police were captured and at which prisons.

The mass hostage-taking came a day after hundreds of soldiers, and police officers carried out an operation to search for weapons, ammunition and explosives in one of the country's main penitentiaries in the Andean city of Latacunga in the south.

Ecuador was once a peaceful haven nestled between the world's largest cocaine producers –Colombia and Peru.

However, the war on drugs in other South American nations displaced drug cartels to Ecuador, which has large Pacific ports with laxer controls, widespread corruption, and a dollarised economy.

RelatedEcuador jail inmates holding dozens of guards, officers hostage

Gangs in jail

Aside from using the country to export massive amounts of cocaine to Europe and the United States – often in containers of its main export, bananas – the presence of powerful drug cartels has stirred up bloody conflict between rival gangs.

Much of this has played out in the country's overcrowded prisons, where corruption has allowed gangs to control parts of the jails.

Conflict between powerful gangs linked to Colombian and Mexican cartels has led to more than 430 inmate deaths since 2021, in massacres that leave a trail of burned and dismembered bodies.

The country's National Police tallied 3,568 violent deaths in the first six months of this year, far more than the 2,042 reported during the same period in 2022.

That year ended with 4,600 violent deaths, the country's highest in history and double the total in 2021.

RelatedEcuador declares state of emergency after presidential candidate shot dead
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us