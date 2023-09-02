WORLD
US strikes pro-Iran terror groups in Syria's Deir Ezzor
Warplanes target Tehran-backed groups at the site of clashes between Arab tribes and PKK/YPG terror group, Anadolu Agency reports, citing local sources.
September 2, 2023

US jets carried out air strikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, which is the scene of a clashes between Arab tribes and the terrorist group PKK/YPG, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local sources.

They told the news agency that Iran-backed groups gathered in the area, which stretches from Abu Kamal in the east of Deir Ezzor to the Euphrates River.

US warplanes targeted two military vehicles, according to observations by the Syrian regime opposition.

There were dead and wounded in the vehicles and ammunition in the vehicles exploded, the sources added.

Iranian involvement

Iran and Iranian-backed terrorist groups are known to be present in the Abu Kamal, Muhsan and al-Mayadeen districts in the east of Deir Ezzor.

Central and Western Deir Deir Ezzor province fell into the hands of the Assad regime after the withdrawal of the Daesh terror group in November 20 17, with the help of Iranian-backed groups and Russia.

The strike came after at least six people were killed and eight wounded on Friday in Syria in a rocket attack by the PKK/YPG terror group.

The terrorists, who continue to occupy northern parts of Manbij district, attacked a village in Jarablus, leading to the casualties.

In response, Arab tribes used heavy weapons to target PKK/YPG positions.

