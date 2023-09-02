WORLD
Pope starts Mongolia visit by calling for global peace, climate protection
Pope Francis praised Mongolia for its religious tolerance, nuclear-free policy and its Shamanist and Buddhist traditions of living in harmony with nature.
Pope Francis said that efforts to protect the environment were "urgent and no longer deferrable" in his first speech before Mongolia's leaders. / Photo: AFP
September 2, 2023

Pope Francis has called on leaders to dispel the "dark clouds of war," speaking in a country located between two world powers - Russia and China - he has targeted in a Vatican diplomatic effort over Ukraine.

Francis, 86 and in need of a wheelchair and cane, arrived in Mongolia on Friday and rested for the day to get used to the time difference. The primary purpose was to visit Mongolia's tiny Catholic community, which has 1,450 members and is one of the smallest in the world.

In a speech to the president on Saturday, government leaders and the diplomatic corps, Francis said he was a "pilgrim of friendship who comes to you quietly".

He spoke of Mongolian history, noting the vast country north of China is marking 860 years since the birth of Ghengis Khan, who united the Mongol tribes and instituted a period of peace known as the "Pax Mongolica". He gave President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh a copy of a missive between Pope Innocent IV and the third Mongol emperor, Guyug, in 1246.

But then he took up modern-day issues.

"May Heaven grant that today, on this earth devastated by countless conflicts, there be a renewal, respectful of international laws," he said.

"May the dark clouds of war be dispelled, swept away by the firm desire for a universal fraternity wherein tensions are resolved through encounter and dialogue, and the fundamental rights of all people are guaranteed," he said.

Francis has sent an envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to Kiev, Washington and Moscow to discuss ways of ending the conflict in Ukraine and aiding humanitarian efforts. Zuppi is due to go to Beijing soon.

Mongolia's proximity to China, of which it was part of until 1921, has brought attention to the Vatican's difficult relations with Beijing.

The two sides signed an accord in 2018 on the appointment of Catholic bishops, but Beijing has violated it several times since then.

Warnings of environmental ruin

In his speech, Francis also spoke of threats to the environment, saying native Mongolian nomadic traditions respected nature's delicate balance but that today, there was a need to "combat the effects of human devastation" of the environment.

Mongolia is one of the countries most affected by the climate crisis, with average temperatures rising by more than 2 degrees Celsius since 1940.

With rainfall in long-term decline, around three-quarters of Mongolia's land is blighted by desertification and drought, and more than 200 small lakes have dried up since 1980.

Ecological problems have been aggravated by overgrazing, with around 80 million animals now trying to survive on land that can sustain only half that number, according to government figures.

The exploitation of mineral resources, seen as one of the only ways to grow the economy, has also put pressure on scarce water supplies.

Francis announced on Wednesday that he would release a new document on the protection of nature to update his landmark 2015 encyclical.

