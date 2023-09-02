September 2, 2023
Two members of the far right group jailed for leading 2021 riot
In the United States, two more members of the far-right Proud Boys group have been sentenced to jail for their part in the 2021 Capitol Hill riot. After sentencing and once the judge had left the courtroom, one of the defendants raised his fist and showed he still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. From Washington, Craig Boswell reports.
