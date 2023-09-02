TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Fidan to visit Iran for high-level talks
The talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, are expected to cover regional and geopolitical issues.
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Fidan to visit Iran for high-level talks
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to Iran will provide an opportunity for both nations to deepen their relations. / Photo: AA Archive
September 2, 2023

Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, is set to embark on an official visit to Iran on September 3, following an invitation extended by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, as announced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Both nations will hold high-level talks in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Minister Fidan's discussions with his Iranian counterpart are expected to encompass a wide range of topics, including regional stability, security, and ongoing geopolitical developments.

Moreover, the visit provides an opportunity for both nations to exchange views on regional and international issues.

RelatedTürkiye will become one of the world's system-building actors, says FM Fidan
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us