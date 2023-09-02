Secretary-General of Lebanese group Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah has held talks in Beirut with leaders of Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad to discuss Palestinian developments.

Saturday's meeting, attended by Hamas deputy chief Saleh al Arouri and Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al Nakhalah, assessed the situation in the occupied West Bank and Israeli threats against the Palestinian resistance, Hamas said in a statement.

The discussions also took up “the importance of coordination between the resistance movements, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, on all political, security and military developments,” the statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that Hamas leaders will pay the "full price" amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank.

His threat came one day after al Arouri said the Israeli government will suffer a “resounding defeat, which would lead to their withdrawal from the entire West Bank.”

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 35 Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, the highest toll since 2005.