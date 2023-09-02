September 2, 2023
Protesters demand removal of French ambassador and forces
Thousands of people in Niger have rallied against the country's former colonial ruler France, and in favour of their military leaders. The junta has accused France of 'blatant interference' after President Emmanuel Macron repeated his support for ousted president Mohamed Bazoum. Protesters are calling for the removal of French ambassador and forces. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
