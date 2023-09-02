WORLD
4 MIN READ
Over a dozen arrested in anti-migrant protests in Greek-administered Cyprus
About 500 demonstrators, consisting mostly of members of the far-right and racist National People's Front (ELAM), had gathered in the Molos area to protest against an influx of migrants and asylum-seekers.
Over a dozen arrested in anti-migrant protests in Greek-administered Cyprus
Authorities have been struggling to take measures against the increasing racist attacks in the Greek Cypriot administration in recent years. Photo: Twitter/@ultrasnotreds18  / Others
September 2, 2023

Thirteen people have been arrested at an anti-migrant march in Greek-administered Cyprus that turned violent with mobs vandalising property.

Five people were injured during the unrest that broke out on Friday evening in the coastal resort city of Limassol after a group of people, had taken to the streets for the march against foreign nationals, the police said on Saturday.

Among those arrested was the alleged organiser of the march.

About 500 demonstrators, consisting mostly of members of the far-right and racist National People's Front (ELAM), gathered in the Molos area to protest against migrants.

Some individuals in the group, carrying banners with slogans such as "Cyprus is Greek" and "Migrants, you are not welcome," attacked businesses and restaurants in the area, with a number of shops and vehicles set on fire.

The violence erupted only four days after a group of Greek Cypriots wearing hoods and brandishing bats tried to attack protesting Syrians in a small village that has been a hotbed of tensions between locals and migrants.

RelatedAttacks on mosques rise in Greek Cypriot Administration, TRNC official says

'Images of shame'

Greek-administered Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides condemned what he called “images of shame,” suggesting that the violence was the product of a group of petty criminals with no real connection to the migration situation.

“What we saw last night had nothing to do with the migration issue and we shouldn’t confuse the two,” Christodoulides told reporters.

“If all these people who were involved loved or cared about their country, they wouldn’t have committed such acts which above all heap shame on it.”

The Greek Cypriot president said authorities in the last six months have both managed to significantly curb migrant arrivals and increase repatriations while expediting asylum applications to the tune of 80 percent.

Christodoulides said the government would “stand by” the owners of the stores damaged in the violence and has called a meeting with police officials to discuss what happened during the march.

Tensions over a large influx of migrants have been simmering in the region where authorities have struggled to cope with the numbers.

Officials have repeatedly said migrants comprise some 6 percent of the island’s population, more than five times that of the average in other European Union member nations. where authorities have struggled to cope with the numbers.

In the last 16 years, 413 racist attacks and incidents have been taken to court in the Greek Cypriot administration, and 125 cases related to these matters are still pending in the courts, according to daily Politis.

RelatedWhy is Cyprus cracking down on NGOs serving migrants?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us