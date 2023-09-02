WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya to probe 'extent of damage' after diplomat's covert talks with Israel
Fact-finding mission will probe violations of Libya's rules of boycotting Israel and "investigate the extent of damage" to the nation's interests, says top prosecutor of the North African country.
Libya to probe 'extent of damage' after diplomat's covert talks with Israel
The August 22 meeting between now sacked foreign minister Najla Mangoush and her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen caused an uproar across the North African nation. / Photo: AFP Archive
September 2, 2023

Libya's chief prosecutor has said he would establish a fact-finding mission to investigate a secret meeting last month between the country's foreign minister and Israel's chief diplomat.

In a terse statement on Saturday, General Prosecutor Al Sediq al Sour said the fact-finding mission would probe violations of Libya's rules of boycotting Israel and "investigate the extent of damage to Libya's interests" because of the secret meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers.

The August 22 meeting in Rome between now sacked foreign minister Najla Mangoush and her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen caused an uproar across the North African nation.

On Thursday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah rejected the prospect of normalising ties with Israel, stressing his country’s support for Palestine.

"We affirm our rejection of any form of normalisation," Dbeibah said during a televised ministerial meeting on Thursday evening.

"Long live Libya, long live Palestine, and long live the Palestinian cause in all of our hearts," he remarked.

Libya criminalises establishing ties with Israel under a 1957 law.

The oil-rich country has long been hostile toward Israel's occupation and supportive of the Palestinians.

RelatedLibya PM rejects normalising ties with Israel after sacking top diplomat
RelatedIsrael PM orders consent before covert meetings after Libya uproar
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us