Türkiye's first would-be space traveler has said his mission is a story that can be owned and be proud of by everyone.

Speaking to Anadolu at the country's premier technology and aerospace event, Teknofest, Alper Gezeravci said that his 14-day mission to low-Earth orbit will include scientific experiments.

Training began in the US in 2023 and continues, including training in Japan and Germany, he told Anadolu.

He said the Turkish Space Agency will launch him into space at the end of 2023.

"My limit of dreams was the sky, the sky that I could see with my bare eyes and aircraft, so that's the moments of the next journey," he said. "Now, the path to the space is open, and our little friends, young generations, are up to carry out their dreams all the way into deep space."

Türkiye selected Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever as the country's first space travelers in Teknofest's Istanbul edition in 2023.

Related Türkiye's first space travellers gear up for historic mission

Gezeravci, a pilot in the Turkish Air Force, will be sent to the International Space Station, while Atasever, a system engineer in the Turkish missile producer, Roketsan, in the field of space launch systems, was chosen as a reserve candidate.

Türkiye established the Turkish Space Agency in 2018 and announced its space program in 2019, as well as a crewed space mission.

"But when it was first announced that the first Turkish astronauts were going to be selected, I applied without hesitation," said Atasever, who added that the s pace mission was beyond his conceptual limits.

He said he and Gezeravci came to Teknofest on a quick trip and following the event, they are going back to Houston, the US, to continue their training.

"We are being exposed to all kinds of technical and theoretical information to carry out the scientific space mission that we are going to," he said.

Atasever advised young people to cling to whatever field they are interested in, citing the importance of having ambitious dreams and then turning them into decisive goals.