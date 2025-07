Ukraine detains tycoon Kolomoisky on fraud suspicion

One of the richest men in Ukraine is now behind bars after a court ordered his detention, on suspicion of financial crimes. Billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky once counted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as one of his close friends. But Zelenskyy says Ukrainian law will continue to be implemented in all aspects, even during a time of war. Priyanka Navani reports.