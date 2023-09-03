Two civilians have been killed and 13 others injured in an attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria, according to local sources.

YPG/PKK terrorists attacked the town of Hajin, south of Deir Ezzor, with heavy weapons that was cleared of terrorists by Arab tribes, the sources said on Sunday.

A child was among the victims, while seven other children were injured in the attack.

The attack came as Arab tribes managed to reclaim 24 villages from the YPG/PKK terrorists, but the terror group recaptured two of them in a recent attack.

On Saturday, Arab tribesmen cleared four villages from YPG/PKK terrorists in rural Manbij.

Arabs make up the entire population of Deir Ezzor, which the terrorist group occupied with the support of the US military under the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group.

The terrorist organization forcibly recruits young Arabs in the areas occupied by the YPG/PKK.

Despite US sanctions, YPG/PKK terrorists seized control of the region's oil wells and use revenues to finance its terrorist activities.