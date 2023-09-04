President Zelenskyy moves to replace wartime defence minister

Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. And President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprising decision to dismiss his defence minister Oleksii Reznikov. It's part of Kiev's anti-corruption drive. There have been a number of scandals surrounding the Defence Ministry over the procurement of goods and army equipment. On Saturday, one of the country's richest men and a one-time supporter of President Zelenskyy was taken into custody over fraud and money laundering allegations. Malik Fuda has the details.