'We're similar countries': Iran, Israel filmmakers unite in Venice
CULTURE
4 MIN READ
'We're similar countries': Iran, Israel filmmakers unite in Venice'Tatami' recounts the story of an Iranian judo star who rejects her government's rules about never facing an Israeli athlete in an international competition.
Tatami is jointly directed by award-winning Iranian actress Zar Amir (in photo) and Israel's Guy Nattiv. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 4, 2023

Venice hosted an unprecedented collaboration between Israeli and Iranian filmmakers, who say there are similarities between their governments and hope they can set an example for greater unity between their people.

"Tatami", shown in the "Orizzonti" ("Horizons") section of the Venice Film Festival, recounts the story of an Iranian judo star who rejects her government's rules about never facing an Israeli athlete in an international competition.

It was jointly directed by award-winning Iranian actress Zar Amir, who also stars as the judoka's trainer, and Israel's Guy Nattiv, known for the recent biopic of Israeli ex-prime minister Golda Meir ("Golda").

"At school, I was taught that Israel does not exist," said Amir (who recently dropped her other surname, Ebrahimi).

"We are not allowed to work together, to meet, to make friends or compete with this imaginary enemy," she told the AFP news agency.

Amir, who now lives in exile in France, won best actress at the Cannes Film Festival last year for her part in "Holy Spider" as a journalist tracking down a serial killer of prostitutes in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad.

"In Iran, filmmakers can't really speak the truth. They can work on these subjects but it will only ever be half-truths," Amir added.

Iran's crackdown on filmmakers was underlined again last month when director Saeed Roustaee was reportedly given a six-month suspended prison sentence for screening his film "Leila's Brothers" in Cannes last year "without authorisation".

The sentence was condemned around the world, including by Martin Scorsese.

RelatedIran sentences film director over screening of banned movie at Cannes

'Same kind of revolution'

Nattiv said there were parallels between their two countries.

"Miraculously, you can see that in Israel and Iran, the same kind of revolution is going on," he told AFP.

"In Israel it's against what Benjamin Netanyahu is doing against democracy. Millions of people are demonstrating, and women's rights are also being bashed again. The government is so extreme.

"We are kind of a similar countries, going through the same process in a way," he added.

Amir said she was "full of hope" about the protest movement that began a year ago in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for breaking the country's strict dress code.

"I think women are in the process of changing their situation and there is no going backwards," she said.

"I am touched by their bravery, especially that of the young generation."

"And the men are supporting the women -- that is new," she added.

"Tatami", which is due for release next year, has already been a hot topic in Israel.

"People -- I'm not talking about the government -- the people see it as a kind of a revolutionary thing to have this collaboration," said Nattiv.

"Hopefully it will open the way for more collaborations between Israelis and Iranians."

RelatedIran bans weightlifter for life over handshake with Israeli competitor
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us