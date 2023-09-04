TÜRKİYE
FedEx Europe to launch air transit facility at Türkiye's Istanbul Airport
The move reflects the rapid rise of Istanbul Airport as a strategic cargo hub connecting businesses across six continents.
The new facility will have the capacity to handle 3,000 pieces per hour. / Photo: AA
September 4, 2023

FedEx Europe, a subsidiary of premier shipping courier FedEx, has announced that it will open a new global air transit facility at Türkiye's Istanbul Airport in November 2024.

FedEx's decision, announced on Monday, reflects Istanbul Airport’s position as a ”strategic super hub” not only for passengers but also for the cargo and logistics sector, said Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of Istanbul Airport.

"We are confident that this new facility will further cement iGA Istanbul Airport’s vision and mission and commitment to being a global hub and gateway to the world," Samsunlu added.

Thanks to its infrastructure, connectivity, technology, and location, Istanbul Airport has become the world’s second busiest hub in terms of international passenger numbers and is among the top five cargo airports in Europe.

"We’re excited about our expansion at Istanbul Airport, which gives FedEx an even stronger foothold at this strategic location and unlocks growth opportunities for customers trading intercontinentally," said Eser Sezek, vice president of operations for Southeast Europe, Israel and Türkiye for FedEx Express.

FedEx currently supports customers on key intercontinental trading routes through a shared third-party facility at Istanbul Airport, the statement said.

The new facility includes three parking spots for FedEx aircraft, space for 32 vans, and seven truck doors, and will use state-of-the-art sorting technology with capacity to handle 3,000 pieces per hour.

It is also designed with separate parcel and freight processing, benefitting businesses who want to bundle both shipment types in a single network with a single interface – a unique feature of the FedEx Europe value proposition, according to the statement.

