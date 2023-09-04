WORLD
2 MIN READ
Austrian police find pig's head hung on mosque door
The Austrian city of Graz has witnessed similar anti-Muslim hate crimes in the past, such as in 2016 when a man attached pig head halves to the exterior of a mosque and spilled pig blood over it.
Austrian police find pig's head hung on mosque door
A resident told police that the entrance area of the mosque had been damaged. / Photo: AA Archive
September 4, 2023

A severed pig's head has been left at the entrance of a mosque in the Austrian city of Graz, public broadcaster ORF reported.

According to Monday's report, a local resident notified police of the incident at around 9:40 pm local time (1140 GMT) on Sunday evening. Police found the severed pig's head at the entrance when they reached the site.

The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution has now taken over the investigation.

The city has witnessed similar incidents in the past.

On the night of May 6, 2016, a man had attached pig head halves to the exterior of a mosque and spilled pig blood over it. He was arrested a short time later.

The man and two accomplices had been convicted in 2020.

In 2021, two members of the Austrian Army Counterintelligence Office were also charged in connection with the 2016 incident. They were accused of knowing about the attack but protecting their informants and not passing on their knowledge to the police.

The two individuals were sentenced to fines in January 2021 but had appealed the verdict. These proceedings are still ongoing.

RelatedAustria records more than 5,800 hate crimes in 2022: Report
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us