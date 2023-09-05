September 5, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy dismisses defence minister amid procurement scandals
Fierce fighting continues in southern Ukraine. Officials there say a Russian drone attack on a Danube River port in the Odessa region has caused widespread damage to infrastructure. In Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed his defence minister. There have been a number of scandals surrounding the ministry’s procurement of goods and army equipment as Simon McGregor Wood reports.
Zelenskyy Replaces Defense Minister / Others
