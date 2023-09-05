September 5, 2023
Erdogan and Putin meet for grain deal, bilateral talks
A key deal to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian wheat via the Black Sea can be restored. That's the message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi. Putin says he could return to the deal if Western sanctions against Russia are relaxed. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports from Sochi.
