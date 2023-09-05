BIZTECH
Stolen mould forces Nissan to delay new SUV production in Mexico
The launch of the remodeled Kicks has been pushed back to June 2024 due to a delay in production.
The model accounted for 8 percent of its US sales last year, with about 54,000 units sold. / Photo: AA
September 5, 2023

Nissan Motor will delay the start of production of its next "Kicks" SUV model in Mexico by about six months after some mould components were stolen at a local supplier, the Nikkei newspaper has reported.

Production of the remodelled "Kicks" had been due to start in December, but will now likely begin around June 2024, the paper said on Tuesday.

Nissan declined to provide specifics but confirmed the delay.

"Due to an unexpected factor outside the company's control, one of our new-model programmes has been slightly delayed," it said in a statement.

"We have no further details to share at this time."

Nissan builds the Kicks at its Aguascalientes plant in Mexico for sale in the North American market.

The model accounted for 8 percent of its US sales last year, with about 54,000 units sold, the Nikkei said.

