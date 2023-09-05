WORLD
Israel halts Gaza commercial imports after 'explosives found'
The Israeli army and the defence ministry say they discovered high quality explosives at a crossing between Israeli and Palestinian enclaves.
Israeli military vehicles patrol across the border in southern Israel as seen from the besieged Gaza, east of Gaza City on August 31, 2023. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 5, 2023

Israel's army chief has ordered the suspension of all imports from besieged Gaza after an alleged attempt to smuggle explosives, the army and defence ministry said in a statement.

Officers from the Israeli defence ministry, which controls crossings between Israel and the Palestinian enclave, "detected several kilograms of high quality explosives, hidden within a clothing delivery carried by three trucks" at the Kerem Shalom crossing, the statement said on Monday.

Army chief of staff Herzi Halevi, with approval from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, ordered the halting of "commercial deliveries from Gaza to Israel, allowing security adjustments to be made at the crossing".

"Deliveries will resume in accordance with subsequent situation assessments," it added.

The statement said Israel "will not allow terror organisations to take advantage of civilian and humanitarian facilities for terror purposes".

Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007.

The Kerem Shalom crossing is the only point of entry for goods between the enclave and Israel.

Monday's development comes amid raging tensions in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli atrocities have surged and claimed the lives of at least 225 Palestinians so far this year.

Palestinians also killed at least 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.

SOURCE:AFP
