September 5, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
White House: Pyongyang-Moscow negotiations actively advancing
US officials say Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are going to meet in the Russian city of Vladivostok, near the borders with China and North Korea, later this month. The leaders are expected to discuss military cooperation and it would be their first in-person meeting since 2019. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
White House: Pyongyang-Moscow negotiations actively advancing / TRT World
Explore